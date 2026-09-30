Norway Manager Denies Manchester City Media Blackout Claims Over Haaland

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has denied claims that Manchester City instructed him to shield Erling Haaland from questions about the club’s financial breach case while the striker was on international duty.

Reports suggested Manchester City officials intervened behind the scenes to limit Haaland’s media exposure and keep journalists from questioning him about the allegations surrounding the Premier League club.

However, Solbakken rejected the claims in an interview with TribalFootball, insisting that Manchester City had no involvement in his decision regarding Haaland’s media duties. He said the last time he discussed media matters with City was when Haaland was preparing to move from Borussia Dortmund to the English club.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone at Manchester City about the media since Erling was to move from Dortmund to City. That was the last time I spoke to City about the media,” the coach said.

“It’s a lie. It also undermines my integrity. I go to great lengths to be honest because this is the people’s national team. I try to give my all and that of the team.

“This was a decision I made without informing Erling. I just said: ‘You can let this go. If you want to go, then you go. But for me you are exempt’.”

Solbakken said the decision to exempt Haaland from certain media duties was entirely his own and was not influenced by Manchester City or the striker.

The Norway manager also expressed frustration that controversies surrounding Haaland’s club career continue to attract attention during international duty. He urged the media to focus on the striker’s performances for Norway rather than what he described as fabricated cover-up claims.