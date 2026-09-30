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Norway Manager Denies Manchester City Media Blackout Claims Over Haaland

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By Ernest Victor
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Norway international, Erling Haaland
Norway international, Erling Haaland

Key Takeaways

  • Norway manager, Ståle Solbakken, denied reports that Manchester City asked him to stop journalists from questioning Erling Haaland about the club’s financial breach case.
  • Solbakken told TribalFootball he last discussed media issues with Manchester City when Haaland was moving from Borussia Dortmund, and called the blackout claims a lie.
  • Solbakken said he personally exempted Haaland from some media duties without informing him, and urged reporters to focus on Norway performances, not cover-up stories.

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has denied claims that Manchester City instructed him to shield Erling Haaland from questions about the club’s financial breach case while the striker was on international duty.

Reports suggested Manchester City officials intervened behind the scenes to limit Haaland’s media exposure and keep journalists from questioning him about the allegations surrounding the Premier League club.

However, Solbakken rejected the claims in an interview with TribalFootball, insisting that Manchester City had no involvement in his decision regarding Haaland’s media duties. He said the last time he discussed media matters with City was when Haaland was preparing to move from Borussia Dortmund to the English club.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone at Manchester City about the media since Erling was to move from Dortmund to City. That was the last time I spoke to City about the media,” the coach said.

“It’s a lie. It also undermines my integrity. I go to great lengths to be honest because this is the people’s national team. I try to give my all and that of the team.

“This was a decision I made without informing Erling. I just said: ‘You can let this go. If you want to go, then you go. But for me you are exempt’.”

Solbakken said the decision to exempt Haaland from certain media duties was entirely his own and was not influenced by Manchester City or the striker.

The Norway manager also expressed frustration that controversies surrounding Haaland’s club career continue to attract attention during international duty. He urged the media to focus on the striker’s performances for Norway rather than what he described as fabricated cover-up claims.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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