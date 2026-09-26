Manchester City Chairman Insists Club Will Prove Innocence After Premier League Verdict

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has insisted the club remains confident of proving its innocence after being found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 financial rule breaches brought against it by the Premier League.

The charges followed a four-year investigation and centred largely on allegations that Manchester City inflated sponsorship revenue from connected companies and made undisclosed payments to circumvent financial regulations.

Naija News gathered that Al Mubarak addressed City supporters in a letter published on the club’s website following Friday’s reports about the verdict.

“Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I,” Al Mubarak said.

“Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position.

“But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.”

The Premier League has yet to announce any sanctions against Manchester City, with a points deduction, fine or expulsion from the league among the possible punishments.

Premier League clubs are also seeking legal advice over possible compensation claims linked to the case.

Al Mubarak, who became City chairman following the club’s 2008 takeover, said the club would not be distracted by criticism surrounding the case.

“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed,” he added.

“There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity.”

The case could also have financial implications for other Premier League clubs. Christian Purslow, a former Liverpool managing director and Aston Villa chief executive, said clubs could seek compensation for losses they believe resulted from Manchester City’s alleged breaches.

“If you add all those claims up, over nine years, and that’s just in the Premier League, you can see that the potential here for this to spiral out of control is huge,” Purslow told the BBC.