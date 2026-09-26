Former Manchester City midfielder Rodri has backed the club to clear its name after reports claimed the Premier League found the English champions guilty of 114 of the 115 financial regulation charges brought against them.

Naija News reports that the ruling has not been officially published and no sanctions have been imposed, leaving the potential consequences unclear. Manchester City have denied the allegations and are expected to appeal any punishment imposed by the independent commission.

The Premier League charged City in 2023 over alleged breaches of financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. The charges include providing inaccurate financial information, failing to disclose details of payments to players and coaches, breaching financial sustainability rules and failing to cooperate with the investigation.

An independent commission began hearing the case in September 2024 following an eight-year investigation. City said their position remains unchanged since the charges were announced.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023,” a club spokesperson said.

Rodri, speaking ahead of Spain’s Nations League clash with England at Wembley at 7:45 p.m. later today, September 26, said he remained confident that Manchester City would eventually be cleared.

“We went through an identical process in 2020,” Rodri said. “The club always reassured us that we would be cleared of wrongdoing, that we would face no penalties, because nothing improper had been done. We trusted the club, and ultimately, the club was acquitted.”

UEFA banned City from European competitions for two years in 2020 after finding them guilty of financial fair play breaches, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the ban after the club appealed.

“I have faith that the club, which I know very well, will be cleared, given the reassurance they gave us back then that they had done everything by the book,” Rodri added.

Potential sanctions in the Premier League case could include a severe points deduction or other penalties if the reported findings are confirmed. Rival clubs could also seek compensation or action over previous titles. However, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged caution before reaching conclusions about City’s past achievements.

“I think we would all need to study the independent commission’s report in some considerable detail before reaching any conclusions,” Burnham told ITV Granada Reports.

City have won eight Premier League titles and the Champions League since Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group took over the club in 2008. Rodri scored the winning goal in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in 2023 and won the Ballon d’Or at the club in 2024.