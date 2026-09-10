Rodri Apologises To Valencia Over ‘Very Weak’ Comment

Barcelona midfielder Rodri has apologised to Valencia captain Jose Gaya and the club’s entire squad after television cameras appeared to catch him describing the La Liga strugglers as “very weak”.

Rodri reportedly commented on Barcelona teammates Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha while sitting on the bench after being substituted during Barcelona’s 5-0 league win over Valencia at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday. The result left Valencia bottom of the table without a win from their opening four matches.

The footage had no audio, but broadcaster Movistar claimed to have lip-read the 30-year-old former Manchester City player saying: “They’re really weak. They haven’t got past the halfway line.” The reported comment sparked criticism from Valencia fans and sections of the Spanish media, who accused Rodri of disrespecting the struggling club.

Rodri, who won the Golden Ball after helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup, addressed the controversy after Barcelona’s 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord on Wednesday. He confirmed that he had apologised to Gaya and the entire Valencia squad.

“I apologised to my friend and colleague Jose Gaya [Spain defender and Valencia captain] and to the entire squad as well,” Rodri said.

“I also want to make it clear that it was simply an expression of surprise – anyone watching the video can see that.

“At no point did I intend to mock anyone or take a difficult moment for a team out of context. Quite the opposite – we all want Valencia to return to where it belongs in the league; it is one of the best clubs in the competition. I simply wanted to say that.”

Rodri also defended the private nature of the conversation and said his words had been taken out of context.

“I would also add that it was a private conversation; I think we should all learn a bit more from this, as things really do get taken out of context sometimes. But at no point did I mean any disrespect. My apologies to Valencia,” he said.