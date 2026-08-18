Rodri Joins Barcelona For £65m, Juventus Sign Vicario

Barcelona have completed the signing of Rodri from Manchester City for a reported £65 million, with the Spain midfielder signing a four-year contract with the Catalan club.

Rodri, 30, returns to Spanish football after seven years in England. He left Atletico Madrid for City in 2019 and made 298 appearances, winning 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.

Injuries disrupted his final two seasons, but he returned to top form at this summer’s World Cup, where he won the player of the tournament award as Spain lifted the trophy.

Real Madrid had shown interest in the midfielder but ended their pursuit after Barcelona gained his approval to negotiate with City. City initially rejected Barcelona’s £38.5m offer before the clubs reached an agreement. Naija News reports that Rodri flew to Barcelona on Monday and described the move as a “dream”.

Meanwhile, Juventus have signed Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The 29-year-old Italy international is expected to replace Michele Di Gregorio as Juventus prepare for a Europa League campaign after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Vicario joined Tottenham from Empoli in 2023 and made 117 appearances for the club, keeping 29 clean sheets. He lost his place to Antonin Kinsky towards the end of last season under Roberto De Zerbi as Spurs narrowly avoided relegation.

Vicario also played an important role in Tottenham’s Europa League success in 2025. Juventus announced his arrival with the message: “There’s another new Bianconero in Turin. Welcome to Juventus, Guglielmo!”