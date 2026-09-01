Barcelona Complete Gabriel Jesus Signing, Newcastle Land £51.4m Fernandez-Pardo

Barcelona have completed the permanent signing of Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, while Newcastle United have strengthened their attack with the £51.4 million arrival of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Gabriel Jesus joins the Spanish champions for £8.6 million after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal following a series of injury problems and the emergence of Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres as preferred options in the central striker role.

Naija News reports that the Brazil international completed his medical on Monday before finalising his move to Barcelona, who had been looking for attacking reinforcements. Napoli had also shown interest in the forward, but the Catalan club won the race for his signature.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 and scored 32 goals while providing 22 assists in 123 appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had already confirmed that Jesus was not training with the first team ahead of the club’s win over Aston Villa.

Asked whether the decision indicated that the striker was preparing to leave, Arteta said: “Personal situations, whatever they are, I think it’s clear.”

Jesus becomes Barcelona’s third signing from a Premier League club this summer, following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Rodri from Manchester City.

The Spanish champions had also pursued Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but Atletico have made it clear they have no intention of negotiating with their La Liga rivals. Arsenal have also been interested in Alvarez, although a deal appears unlikely at this stage.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have completed the signing of Fernandez-Pardo from Lille for an initial £51.4m.

The 21-year-old Belgium international travelled to Tyneside on Monday night for his medical before signing a long-term contract with Eddie Howe’s former club, now led by Matthias Jaissle.

Fernandez-Pardo said he was “very proud to be at such a big club” after holding talks with Jaissle.

“He really showed how much he wanted me to be here,” the forward said.

“In terms of my own career progression, it made complete sense to come, so I didn’t hesitate at all.

“I know the club, I know about the stadium, I know it’s a fantastic atmosphere. I’ve followed the team.

“I’m still young, I’m still hungry, and that’s why I’m here, and I want to make that progress with Newcastle. I can’t wait to start the wonderful adventure here.”

Fernandez-Pardo had been left out of Lille’s squad for their 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain last week and was instructed to train away from the first-team group while his future was being resolved.

Newcastle had tracked the forward for some time, dating back to former head coach Eddie Howe’s tenure, and his age and versatility made him a strong fit for the club’s recruitment strategy.

The youngster also impressed in several key attacking metrics among players aged 21 and under in Europe’s top five leagues last season. He ranked second for big chances with 21, fifth for touches in the opposition box with 184 and shots on target with 30, while ranking seventh for combined goals and assists with 13.