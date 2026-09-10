Champions League Results: Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool Start With Wins

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal all made winning starts to the UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday, while Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield.

Barcelona recorded the biggest win of the night, thrashing Feyenoord 5-1 at Camp Nou. Raphinha scored twice, while Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and substitute Gabriel Jesus also found the net. Jesus, who joined Barcelona from Arsenal in the summer, scored his first goal for the club as Hansi Flick’s side maintained their perfect start to the season.

PSG also began their Champions League title defence in style with a 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in Paris. Ousmane Dembele scored twice and provided an assist for Ferran Torres, who completed his hat-trick after the break. Fabian Ruiz added PSG’s sixth goal, while Suleiman Camara scored Slovan’s consolation.

Arsenal secured a 1-0 away win over Napoli, with captain Martin Ødegaard scoring the decisive goal in the 75th minute. The Gunners dominated the match and created several chances before Ødegaard curled a left-footed effort into the far corner from outside the box. Arsenal held on to claim a clean sheet and three points.

At Anfield, Liverpool recovered from Marcos Llorente’s 17th-minute opener to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1. Dominik Szoboszlai equalised shortly before half-time, and Alexis Mac Allister completed the comeback five minutes after the restart.

Sporting CP also came from behind to beat Galatasaray 3-1 in Lisbon. Galatasaray took an early lead through an own goal in the sixth minute, but Geny Catamo equalised before half-time. Luis Suárez then converted a penalty before Rodrigo Zalazar sealed the victory with a superb free-kick.

Elsewhere, VfB Stuttgart defeated Viking 3-1 as six matches produced 22 goals on an entertaining night of Champions League action.

Champions League Results for Wednesday’s games:

Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord

VfB Stuttgart 3-1 Viking

Napoli 0-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 2-1 Atlético Madrid

PSG 6-1 Slovan Bratislava

Sporting CP 3-1 Galatasaray