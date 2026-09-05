Sporting Director Richard Hughes Leaves Liverpool For Saudi Giants Al Hilal

Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, has stepped down from his role and is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal after just over two years at Anfield.

Hughes, 47, joined Liverpool from Bournemouth in June 2024 and became a key figure in the club’s football operations and recruitment. His departure comes with his contract originally scheduled to run until June 2027.

The Englishman oversaw around £200m in spending during the latest summer transfer window, including the signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain.

During his time at Liverpool, he also played a role in the club’s record £125m move for Alexander Isak and the £116m acquisition of Florian Wirtz.

Hughes arrived shortly after Jurgen Klopp’s departure and was instrumental in Liverpool’s decision to appoint Arne Slot as his successor. Slot enjoyed an impressive first season, guiding the Reds to their 20th Premier League title.

Liverpool, however, struggled to build on that success in the following campaign and finished fifth. Slot subsequently left the club and was replaced by Andoni Iraola, who previously worked with Hughes at Bournemouth.

Hughes confirmed his departure in a statement released by Liverpool, saying he would continue to follow the club and wished them success.

“I’ll always follow and support the club with great affection, and I wish everyone involved nothing but success for this season and beyond,” Hughes said.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon praised Hughes for his work during a period of significant change at Liverpool and said the club respected his decision to pursue a new opportunity.

“Richard joined us at the start of a period of change, embracing that responsibility by leading our football operations department and overseeing recruitment while also providing valuable support to our coaching staff,” he said.

“The results we achieved in these areas during this period are testament to this contribution. Nevertheless, we respect Richard’s life choices and wish him and his family well in their next venture.”