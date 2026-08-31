Liverpool Complete Signing Of Bradley Barcola From PSG

Liverpool have completed the signing of French forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League champions confirmed the transfer earlier today, August 31, after the 23-year-old signed a long-term contract and completed his move to Anfield.

Barcola will wear the No.29 shirt for Liverpool after ending his spell with PSG, where he established himself as one of the club’s leading attacking players.

The France international now becomes the latest addition to Liverpool’s squad as they prepare for the new Premier League season.

Barcola expressed his delight after completing the transfer and revealed that winning the Premier League is one of his biggest ambitions.

“It’s a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I’m very happy,” Barcola told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It took a long time, but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool, and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play.

“I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League it’s one of the biggest dreams in my life.

“It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term; that’s why I signed a long contract, and I hope I can do it.”

Barcola has already experienced the atmosphere at Anfield and admitted that Liverpool’s reputation decided to join the club straightforwardly.

“I had the chance to play twice in this stadium, and I saw the atmosphere and how the fans were behind the Liverpool players,” he said.

“When I knew about Liverpool’s interest in me, I didn’t ask questions, and I knew it was a very big club for me.”