Victor Muñoz Rescues Liverpool At Anfield Against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday after Victor Muñoz scored late on his full debut to rescue a point for the hosts.

Forest took a deserved lead in the 24th minute when Dan Ndoye finished from Morgan Gibbs-White’s pass. A simple long ball had opened up the Liverpool defence, allowing Ndoye to slot the ball past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool struggled to find a way through Forest’s defence and thought they had levelled through Florian Wirtz, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Forest came close to extending their advantage before the break, with Alisson making an important save to push Igor Jesus’ effort onto the crossbar.

The hosts responded strongly after half-time and equalised in the 60th minute. Cody Gakpo created space before delivering a low cross, which Alexander Isak tapped into an empty net.

Liverpool looked ready to take control of the game, but Forest regained the lead 10 minutes later. Alisson came out to challenge Neco Williams following a quick throw-in involving Liam Delap and was judged to have brought down the Forest wing-back.

Liverpool players protested the decision, but referee Samuel Barrott awarded a penalty. Gibbs-White calmly sent Alisson the wrong way from the spot to restore Forest’s advantage.

The Reds continued to push and eventually found their second equaliser in the 82nd minute. Muñoz met Wirtz’s pass and produced a powerful finish that struck the underside of the crossbar before going in.

Liverpool pressed for a winner in the final minutes, but Forest held firm to leave Anfield with a valuable point.

The result means Liverpool are still searching for their first Premier League win under Andoni Iraola after drawing their opening two matches. They also shared the points with Newcastle United in their first game of the season.

Forest, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Leeds United with a spirited display against the Reds. The visitors also missed the chance to record a third successive league win at Anfield.