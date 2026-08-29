Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Becoming Al-Nassr’s All-Time Top Scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has become Al-Nassr’s all-time leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League after scoring in his side’s 2-1 comeback win over Al-Taawoun on Friday, August 28.

The Al-Nassr captain scored the decisive goal at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh to take his league tally for the club to 104 goals in 110 appearances.

Ronaldo surpassed Mohammed Al-Sahlawi’s previous record of 103 goals to become Al-Nassr’s outright top scorer in the competition.

Al-Taawoun stunned the hosts by taking an early lead through Bassam Al-Hurayji, but Al-Nassr responded before the break when Samú Costa levelled the score.

Ronaldo completed the comeback in the second half, securing all three points for Al-Nassr while reaching another personal milestone.

The Portugal forward expressed his delight after the match and credited his teammates and supporters for helping him achieve the record.

“I am very happy; this is a great achievement,” Ronaldo said after the game.

“But it’s not just my effort. I must express my heartfelt thanks to my teammates because, without them, none of this would be possible.

“At the same time, I am also really happy for the fans, who have supported me from beginning to end, and I am incredibly proud of that.”

Ronaldo later celebrated the victory in a post on 𝕏, writing: “Three points. We keep going.”

Al-Nassr’s next Saudi Pro League game is against Al-Ittihad next weekend.