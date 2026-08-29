Liverpool Agree £123 Million Deal For PSG Forward Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth up to £123 million with Paris Saint-Germain for France forward Bradley Barcola.

The Reds will pay an initial £106 million for the 23-year-old, with another £17m available in add-ons. PSG had initially valued Bradley Barcola at £145 million.

Barcola is expected to undergo his medical this weekend before signing a long-term contract with Liverpool.

The right-footed forward usually plays from the left wing, although he can also operate on the right or through the middle. His arrival could increase uncertainty over Cody Gakpo’s future at Anfield.

Naija News gathered that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have shown interest in the Netherlands forward.

Liverpool are also exploring the market for a right winger, with Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr among the players they have considered.

Liverpool have made Barcola a priority as they strengthen their attack following the departures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the past two summers.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5m. He has since won three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions League trophies, two French Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The forward scored three goals for France at this summer’s World Cup.