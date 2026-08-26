Transfer Updates: Mateta, Jackson, Enzo Fernández, Marmoush, Barcola, Others

Aston Villa have made a transfer offer for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the bid is well below the Eagles’ valuation, according to The Athletic.

Villa are in the market for attacking reinforcements amid uncertainty over Ollie Watkins’ future and injuries to Tammy Abraham and Brian Madjo.

The Midlands club are also closing in on Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson. Foot Mercato reports Villa are on the verge of agreeing a €70 million transfer deal for the 25-year-old Senegal international.

Manchester United are considering a move for Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, with CaughtOffside reporting that the Red Devils could contact the Bundesliga side over the highly rated 20-year-old.

United are also monitoring Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde. Nicolo Schira reports the 22-year-old could leave the Catalan giants, with transfer talks involving his agent Jorge Mendes expected soon. ESPN adds that concerns over Luke Shaw’s ability to handle a demanding schedule have prompted United to assess other options.

Manchester City are preparing a major transfer move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. Fabrizio Romano reports a formal proposal is expected before the transfer window closes, while Nicolo Schira claims the Argentina international is pushing for the move, and City are confident of completing a transfer deal worth around €130m.

Tottenham could hijack Napoli’s pursuit of Marseille forward Amine Gouiri. Corriere dello Sport reports Spurs are monitoring the 26-yAlgerian Algeria international as they consider further additions to their attack.

Newcastle are preparing a final €60m (£51m) offer for Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, according to Sacha Tavolieri. The 21-year-old Belgium international has emerged as a major target for the Magpies.

Newcastle are also set to sign Manchester City midfielder Nico González. ESPN reports a £52m transfer deal has been agreed, with £48m paid upfront and another £4m in potential add-ons.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace have registered interest in Everton defender Jake O’Brien, according to Football Insider, with the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international attracting attention before the window closes.

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Corinthians over a move for Brazilian midfielder André. The Daily Mail reports Forest are exploring a deal for the 20-year-old.

Hull City have agreed a deal with Union Berlin for German forward Ilyas Ansah. Fabrizio Romano reports the Championship club will pay more than €20m (£17.1m) for the 21-year-old.

Juventus are considering Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth as they reassess their attacking options. Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Norwegian is now preferred to Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, with Nicolás González potentially included in a deal to reduce the cost.

Galatasaray remain interested in AC Milan winger Rafael Leão after Aston Villa withdrew from the transfer race. Gazzetta dello Sport claims Milan are demanding €50m plus €10m in bonuses, with the Turkish club expected to improve their latest offer.

Tottenham are also close to completing a major deal for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush. ESPN reports Spurs have agreed a season-long loan with an obligation to sign the Egypt international permanently for £60m next summer, with the 26-year-old set for a medical.

Barcelona are closing in on Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. ESPN reports the 31-year-old Croatia international has arrived in the city and is set to undergo a medical ahead of the move.

Liverpool have reopened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola. ESPN reports the Reds have renewed their attempt to sign the French winger as they push to complete a deal before the transfer window closes.