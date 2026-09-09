Gabriel Jesus Reveals Arsenal Training Snub Before Barcelona Move

Gabriel Jesus has revealed that Arsenal abruptly made him train away from his teammates shortly before his £8.6 million move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward was left out of Arsenal’s squad for their opening two games of the season as speculation over his future grew.

Jesus eventually completed his move to Barcelona on transfer deadline day, ending his four-year spell with the Gunners.

Speaking to SportyTV, as reported by the Daily Mail, Jesus said he had trained normally with the Arsenal squad throughout pre-season before the club suddenly separated him from his teammates.

“The truth is I was training; I did all the pre-season training with Arsenal normally, and then obviously I already knew that probably I would not play there or get some opportunity,” Jesus said.

“But no one told me anything.

“I’m a professional, you know, and then obviously I was training with the group, and then from nothing they put me to train away from the group.

“I was training and doing my maximum to be ready if I have the chance to play at a high level again, and then obviously in the last week it was very quick.

“The work with Deco, the president of the club, and my agent was amazing. In one day, it was sure that I would have the opportunity to come (to Barcelona). I said yes, straight away, no matter what, and I am so happy to be here.”

Jesus featured in all four of Arsenal’s official pre-season matches before his departure, although he received limited playing time.

The forward joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 after spending five years at the club. He struggled to secure a regular starting place under manager Mikel Arteta.

A cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for much of 2025, but he later returned and contributed to Arsenal’s Premier League title success.

Jesus made 123 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists.

Arteta praised the Brazilian after his departure was confirmed, highlighting his influence during his time at the club.

“He was a massive contributor for us to change the dynamic and the energy in and around this club,” Arteta said.

“I think when Gabi came in, he brought this energy, this belief within, this aura, that’s really helped achieve what happened next.

“And now, yeah, he has an amazing opportunity to enjoy one of the biggest clubs in the world, and a beautiful place to live as well, and we are happy for him.”

Jesus has already made his Barcelona debut, coming on for the final 10 minutes of their 5-0 La Liga win over Valencia on Sunday.