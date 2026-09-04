English Premier League: Arsenal To Clash With Chelsea [Matchday 3 Full Fixtures]

Something has to give when Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with both London clubs putting their perfect starts to the season on the line.

Defending champions Arsenal and Chelsea are among the four teams to have won their opening two league matches, alongside Manchester City and newly promoted Hull City. The meeting at the Emirates Stadium could therefore see one side suffer its first defeat of the campaign.

Arsenal have started their title defence in impressive fashion, maintaining the defensive solidity that served them well last season. Mikel Arteta’s side followed a 3-0 opening-day win over Coventry City with a 1-0 victory away to Aston Villa last weekend.

The result at Villa Park was Arsenal’s sixth clean sheet in their last seven Premier League matches. Bukayo Saka has also made a strong start, scoring twice after an injury-hit 2025/26 campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start under new manager Xabi Alonso. The Blues have won all three of their matches in all competitions, although their attacking threat has been accompanied by defensive concerns.

Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have scored five of Chelsea’s seven league goals in wins over Fulham and Brighton. However, Alonso will want his defence to improve after conceding five goals across those two matches.

History also favours Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s game, with Chelsea winless in their last nine Premier League meetings against the Gunners.

At the other end of the table, Tottenham Hotspur will look to end their difficult start when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Spurs sit bottom after suffering consecutive defeats to Brentford and Newcastle, conceding five goals without scoring. The club spent more than £350 million in the summer in an attempt to rebuild the squad, bringing in players including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Savio.

Despite the poor start, manager Roberto De Zerbi remains confident that Tottenham can avoid another relegation battle after finishing 17th in each of the last two seasons.

“After two defeats, maybe somebody can think it’s the same story, the same as the last two seasons,” De Zerbi said.

“I have no doubt it’s not like this. I think I can’t change my opinion after two defeats. I have a big, big confidence in the qualities of my players.”

Liverpool are also searching for their first league win under new manager Andoni Iraola. The Reds have drawn their opening two matches against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool have strengthened their attack with the arrival of France winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth up to £124 million. He could make his debut against newly promoted Ipswich Town on Friday.

Barcola joins an attack that already includes Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and the injured Hugo Ekitike. However, Liverpool have conceded four goals in their opening two matches, raising questions over their defensive balance.

Premier League Matchday 3 Fixtures

Friday

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, 8:00pm

Saturday

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth, 12:30pm

Brentford vs Sunderland, 3:00pm

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United, 3:00pm

Fulham vs Crystal Palace, 3:00pm

Manchester City vs Coventry City, 3:00pm

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, 3:00pm

Hull City vs Aston Villa, 5:30pm

Sunday

Everton vs Manchester United, 2:00pm

Arsenal vs Chelsea, 4:30pm