All Done Deals On 2026 Summer Transfer Window Deadline Day

The 2026 summer transfer window ended with a busy deadline day as clubs rushed to complete their final deals before the 11 p.m. WAT deadline on Tuesday, September 1.

Manchester City completed the biggest move of the day by signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a joint-British record £125m. The deal, which followed more than 24 hours of negotiations, matches the fee Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer.

Fernandez’s move takes Manchester City’s spending to a Premier League record £458m during the current transfer window. The club have also generated around £300m from player sales this summer.

The Argentina international joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a then-British record £107m. His time at Stamford Bridge had become increasingly difficult in recent weeks, with the midfielder booed by Chelsea supporters during a friendly against Real Sociedad and again during the Premier League opener at Fulham.

Fernandez did not feature in Chelsea’s 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton on Sunday, or their 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Luton three days earlier. Reports from Argentina claimed he had asked to be left out of the squad.

Chelsea were also involved in one of the biggest disappointments of deadline day after Lamine Camara’s proposed £47.1m move from Monaco collapsed. The Senegalese midfielder completed a medical in France on Tuesday evening, but the transfer fell through shortly after the 11 p.m. deadline.

Chelsea had made two bids for Camara before Monaco eventually lowered their asking price. The Blues expected the deal to go through and had already sanctioned Fernandez’s move to Manchester City with the expectation that Camara would arrive as his replacement.

However, Chelsea said Monaco informed them in writing that the transfer would not proceed and provided no explanation. Sources told BBC Sport that Monaco’s decision may have been influenced by Everton’s proposed move for United States international Folarin Balogun.

There were still plenty of completed deals across the English leagues. Everton brought in Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Lyon, while Jack Grealish joined the Toffees on loan from Manchester City. Iliman Ndiaye moved from Everton to City for £65m.

Tottenham completed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea, while Mykhailo Mudryk joined Spurs on loan. Leeds United added Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Melvin Bard, both on loan, while Fulham completed deals for David Affengruber, Manuel Angel and Hugo Larsson.

Clubs in the English Premier League alone spent a total of £3.46 billion throughout the 2026 summer transfer window, breaking the £3.14 billion record set in the 2025 summer transfer window.

During the transfer deadline day on Tuesday, September 1, Premier League clubs spent a total of £475 million, 84 million more than their expenditure on last summer’s deadline day.

All confirmed 2025 summer transfer window deadline-day deals

Dario Osorio: FC Midtjylland to Crystal Palace, loan

Juan Riquelme Angulo: Independiente del Valle to Sunderland, undisclosed

Jean-Matteo Bahoya: Eintracht Frankfurt to Leeds United, loan

Quinten Timber: Marseille to Crystal Palace, undisclosed

David Affengruber: Elche to Fulham, undisclosed

Ben Chilwell: RC Strasbourg to Crystal Palace, undisclosed

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Lyon to Everton, undisclosed

Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea to Manchester City, £125m

Christos Mouzakitis: Olympiakos to Hull, undisclosed

Chema Andres: Stuttgart to Brighton, £15.5m

Sorba Thomas: Stoke to Hull, undisclosed

Zian Flemming: Burnley to Ipswich, £20m reported

Tosin Adarabioyo: Chelsea to Tottenham, undisclosed

Jack Grealish: Manchester City to Everton, loan

Melvin Bard: Nice to Leeds United, loan

Robinio Vaz: Roma to Hull, loan

Manuel Angel: Real Madrid to Fulham, £3m

Hugo Larsson: Eintracht Frankfurt to Fulham, loan

Brooke Norton-Cuffey: Genoa to Hull, £12m

Tim Iroegbunam: Everton to Hull, £22m

Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea to Tottenham, loan

Iliman Ndiaye: Everton to Manchester City, £65m

Kevin Danso: Tottenham to Sunderland, loan

Lucca Brughmans: Genk to Liverpool, £30m

Matias Fernandez-Pardo: Lille to Newcastle, £51.4m

Honest Ahanor: Atalanta to Crystal Palace, loan

Taylor Harwood-Bellis: Southampton to Aston Villa, £29m

Ibrahim Mbaye: Paris St-Germain to Aston Villa, £47m

Ilyas Ansah: Union Berlin to Hull, undisclosed

Lyall Cameron: Rangers to Dundee United, loan

Oliver Sorensen: Parma to Celtic, loan

Dylan Levitt: Leyton Orient to Motherwell, undisclosed

Cody Drameh: Hull to Roma, £3.4m

Nathan Patterson: Everton to Torino, undisclosed

Wilfried Gnonto: Leeds to Fiorentina, loan

Robert Sanchez: Chelsea to Como, loan

Dario Essugo: Chelsea to Strasbourg, loan

Hee Chan Hwang: Wolves to Schalke, loan

Ethan Nwaneri: Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund, loan

Deivid Washington: Chelsea to Strasbourg, undisclosed

Lucca Brughmans: Liverpool to Genk, loan

Nick Woltemade: Newcastle to Juventus, loan

David Moller Wolfe: Wolves to Hamburg, loan

Cameron Archer: Southampton to Auxerre, loan

Pape Matar Sarr: Tottenham to Juventus, loan with obligation to buy for £23.6m

Harvey Elliott: Liverpool to Valencia, loan

Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham to RC Lens, loan

Jakov Medic: Norwich to FC Utrecht, loan

Ivo Grbic: Sheffield United to Ludogorets, undisclosed

Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal to Barcelona, £8.6m

Fabio Vieira: Arsenal to Hamburg, £8.6m

Kota Takai: Tottenham to Sint-Truidense VV, loan

Sidnei Tavares: Blackburn to Wisla Plock, loan

Marc Guiu: Chelsea to RB Leipzig, £14.6m

Luis Semedo: Sunderland to Clermont, undisclosed