Transfer Updates: Álvarez, Pulisic, Sancho, Balde, Gakpo, Others

Arsenal remain interested in Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and are working on a potential transfer move for the Argentina international. Teamtalk reports the Gunners are exploring ways to make a transfer to London easier for the 26-year-old and his representatives.

Liverpool have rejected a £30m transfer bid from Nottingham Forest for England Under-20 midfielder Trey Nyoni. The Athletic reports Forest made an approach for the 19-year-old, but the Reds have decided against allowing him to leave.

Borussia Dortmund are considering offering free agent Jadon Sancho a route back to the Bundesliga. Bild reports the 26-year-old England winger would have to accept a heavily performance-based contract and give up a signing bonus to return to the German club.

Ajax have enquired about Sunderland winger Simon Adingra, while Fulham have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Sweden midfielder Hugo Larsson.

Newcastle United and Juventus have reached a verbal transfer agreement over a loan move for Germany forward Nick Woltemade, with no option to buy included. The 24-year-old is set to move to Turin as Juventus look to strengthen their attack.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic and have enquired about the 27-year-old. TEAMtalk reports Spurs view the United States international as a possible alternative to Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, while they are also working on a deal for Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea have identified Roma midfielder Manu Koné as their priority target to replace Enzo Fernández. Foot Mercato reports the Blues could move for the 25-year-old if Fernández completes a proposed £120m transfer to Manchester City.

AC Milan are considering Manchester United defender Leny Yoro and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde as they look to strengthen their defence. Tuttosport reports the Rossoneri are assessing several options, with a deal for Balde potentially requiring an offer of around €50m.

Barcelona are monitoring Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco. Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 28-year-old is admired for his attacking qualities, while Inter are considering offering him a new contract to ward off interest.

Cody Gakpo is expected to remain at Liverpool after the Reds rejected Manchester City’s £75m transfer bid plus a further £5m in add-ons. City have been keen on the Netherlands international, but Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

Liverpool are also closing in on a transfer deal for Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans. ESPN reports the Reds are working towards an agreement worth around €35m for the 18-year-old, although he could remain on loan with the Belgian club this season.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa. His preference could make any potential move before the transfer window closes difficult.

VfB Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling is attracting interest from Liverpool, Everton and Roma. Patrick Berger reports the clubs are exploring a loan deal that would include an obligation to make the move permanent for €40m.

Al Ittihad and Al Shabab have expressed interest in Al Hilal striker Karim Benzema, according to Diario AS. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have made a fresh approach for Juventus forward Jonathan David, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Juventus could consider Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee as a potential replacement.

Valencia are optimistic about securing a transfer deal for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, according to Matteo Moretto, while Juventus are keen to retain Nico González despite interest from Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle and Sunderland could compete for Roma winger Matias Soulé, while Aston Villa have been told they would need to offer around £25m to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Sunderland are discussing a loan move for Tottenham defender Kevin Danso, according to The Telegraph. Crystal Palace and Fulham are also among several clubs interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

Hull City are preparing a £10m transfer offer for Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas, according to the Daily Mail.