Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has insisted Julian Alvarez is not leaving the club, shutting down speculation linking the Argentina forward with a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona have reportedly identified Alvarez as the long-term successor to veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, but Atletico remain unwilling to consider any offer for one of their biggest stars.

Reports in Spain claimed Atletico rejected a bid worth more than €150 million, demonstrating the club’s determination to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

Cerezo also responded to comments made by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, making it clear that Alvarez’s future remains in the Spanish capital.

“Joan Laporta is a good friend, and he already knows where Julián Álvarez is going to play next season,” he said.

“Let me insist: Julián is our player and will be our player next season.”

The statement is expected to cool speculation over the forward’s future, with Barcelona believed to be exploring options to strengthen their attack once Lewandowski eventually leaves the side.

Alvarez has developed into one of the world’s most complete forwards. His sharp finishing, relentless pressing and ability to operate across the front line have made him a key figure for both club and country.

The Argentine has also played a leading role in his nation’s run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. His tireless displays have earned widespread praise throughout the tournament, with the forward contributing important goals and creating opportunities through intelligent movement.

Beyond his attacking quality, Alvarez has stood out for his defensive work, regularly tracking back to help his team before quickly joining attacks. His willingness to drift into wide areas and press defenders has made him one of Argentina’s most influential performers.