Joshua Kimmich To Miss Bayern’s Arsenal Clash After Family Bereavement

Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich will miss today’s Champions League clash against Arsenal following a death in his immediate family, the German club have confirmed.

The Germany international has been left out of Bayern’s squad for the league-phase fixture at the Allianz Arena, with the club asking the media and public to respect his privacy during the difficult period.

“Due to a death in his immediate family, Joshua Kimmich is not in the squad today for the match against Arsenal,” Bayern said in a statement.

“On behalf of the family, we ask that his privacy and grief be respected, and that further inquiries and reporting be refrained from.

“In deep sympathy, the entire FC Bayern stands by Joshua Kimmich’s side.”

Meanwhile, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is also a doubt for the encounter after suffering from a viral infection that has caused pain in his legs.

Kompany stayed at home on Tuesday to rest, leaving assistant coach Aaron Danks to handle media duties ahead of the match.

Danks confirmed that the illness had affected the manager’s legs but said the medical team was monitoring his condition and had advised him to rest.

“It has affected his legs at times and he’s felt some pain,” Danks said.

“It’s just a virus. The doctors, the experts, know way more than I do. The most important thing we’ve just encouraged is that he rests, he takes the time he needs, whatever that may be, however long that may be.

“Whether that’s tomorrow or whether that’s two, three days’ time, I don’t know at this moment. Getting Vince to rest is a challenge.”

Bayern will assess Kompany’s condition before deciding whether he can take charge of today’s match.