PSG Host Barcelona As Bayern, Arsenal Clash In Champions League Matchday 3

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain hosting Barcelona in the standout fixture of matchweek three, while Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal in another heavyweight encounter on Wednesday.

The two-day round of fixtures, scheduled for October 20 and 21, will see 36 clubs continue their league-phase campaigns as they compete for places in the knockout rounds.

PSG host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, with both sides seeking a crucial result in their pursuit of European glory.

The French champions head into the encounter after beating Manchester City 4-2 in their previous Champions League fixture on October 14, while Barcelona arrive in Paris with a perfect record from their opening two matches, including a 4-1 away victory over Galatasaray.

The match will also reunite Barcelona with former manager Luis Enrique, who now leads PSG.

Another major game awaits on Wednesday when Bayern Munich host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal travel to Germany after recording a comfortable 3-0 win over Lille, while Bayern enter the encounter following an entertaining 3-3 draw away to Viking.

Both fixtures are expected to attract significant attention as Europe’s leading clubs continue their pursuit of qualification for the knockout stages.

Under the league-phase format, teams play eight matches before the competition’s league phase concludes in January 2027. The top eight sides qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing ninth to 24th enter the knockout phase play-offs.

Champions League Matchweek Three Fixtures

Tuesday, October 20

Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Prague – 5.45 pm

Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund – 5.45 pm

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava – 8 pm

Porto vs PSV Eindhoven – 8 pm

Liverpool vs Villarreal – 8 pm

Manchester City vs AEK Athens – 8 pm

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona – 8 pm

Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt – 8 pm

Stuttgart vs Atlético Madrid – 8 pm

Wednesday, October 21

Como vs Manchester United – 5.45 pm

Lille vs Galatasaray – 5.45 pm

Aston Villa vs Viking – 8 pm

Club Brugge vs Lens – 8 pm

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal – 8 pm

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 8 pm

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig – 8 pm

Real Betis vs Feyenoord – 8 pm

Sporting CP vs LASK – 8 pm