Mbappé Breaks Messi’s Record As Real Madrid, Liverpool, Villa Win In Champions League

Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to make 100 UEFA Champions League appearances on Wednesday, October 14, as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Aston Villa secured victories in an eventful night of European football.

The French forward reached the milestone at 27 years and 298 days during Real Madrid’s 4-3 win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on October 14, 2026.

Mbappé surpassed Lionel Messi’s previous record of 28 years and 84 days, which the Argentine set against Roma on September 16, 2015. He also became the fifth French player to make 100 appearances in the competition.

The Real Madrid forward marked the occasion with an equaliser after Marten de Roon put Roma ahead in the 20th minute. Donyell Malen then scored twice after the break to give the Italian side a 3-1 lead.

Madrid staged a late comeback, with Carlos Espí reducing the deficit in the 83rd minute before Endrick equalised two minutes later. Antonio Rüdiger completed the turnaround with a 90th-minute winner.

Naija News gathered that Mbappé made his Champions League debut for Monaco as a teenager in September 2016.

He also finished as the competition’s leading scorer last season with 15 goals, including a hat-trick against Olympiacos completed in six minutes and 42 seconds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool responded to their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City with a 6-3 win over LASK in Austria.

Bradley Barcola scored his first goals for Liverpool following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, completing a hat-trick in an impressive attacking display.

Ronald Araújo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Barcola struck twice to give Liverpool a 3-0 half-time lead. Jeremie Frimpong extended the advantage in the 51st minute, but Robert Ljubičić pulled one back for LASK in the 63rd minute.

Barcola completed his treble three minutes later, while Lewis Koumas added Liverpool’s sixth in the 72nd minute. Florian Flecker scored twice in the 74th and 77th minutes, but Liverpool held on to claim their second consecutive Champions League victory.

On the same night, Aston Villa recorded another emphatic victory, thrashing Fenerbahçe 6-0 at Villa Park.

Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Nicolas Jackson scored twice in the 31st and 39th minutes to put Villa firmly in control.

Ross Barkley converted a penalty in the 68th minute and scored again four minutes later. Substitute Tammy Abraham completed the rout in the 90th minute.

The victory followed Villa’s 3-2 away win over Club Brugge in their opening league-phase fixture, giving Unai Emery’s side another three points.

UEFA Champions League winners PSG Beat Manchester City 4-2 at Etihad Stadium

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium despite Erling Haaland’s second-half brace.

Désiré Doué opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Ousmane Dembélé doubled PSG’s lead two minutes later. Vitinha made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute.

Haaland reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute, but Maghnes Akliouche restored PSG’s three-goal advantage in the 62nd minute. The Norwegian striker scored again in the 75th minute to give City hope of a comeback, but the visitors held on.

PSG missed a late opportunity to increase the deficit when Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a 90th-minute penalty from Ferran Torres.

Elsewhere, Feyenoord defeated Como 3-2, Shakhtar Donetsk beat AEK Athens 3-1, Real Betis edged Porto 3-2 and Stuttgart defeated Slovan Bratislava 3-0. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt.