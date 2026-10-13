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Simeone Backs Lookman To Rediscover Best Form At Atlético Madrid

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By Ernest Victor
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Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman

Key Takeaways

  • Atlético Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, has backed Nigeria international, Ademola Lookman, to rediscover his best form after a poor start to the 2026/2027 season.
  • Lookman has scored once in nine appearances across all competitions and was substituted at half-time in Atlético Madrid’s two-one win over Alavés, Into The Calderon reported.
  • Simeone said Lookman must stay confident and keep dribbling and taking on defenders, insisting he will come good because he is a goalscorer.

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has backed Ademola Lookman to regain his best form after a difficult start to the 2026/2027 season.

The Nigeria international has scored once in nine appearances across all competitions, prompting concerns over his performances. He was substituted at half-time during Atlético’s 2-1 victory over Alavés last weekend.

According to Into The Calderon, Simeone acknowledged that the 28-year-old had yet to reach the level expected of him but stressed that every player experiences dips in form.

“Every player goes through their own phases. Obviously, I don’t think there’s a player who can maintain a level of ten all the time,” Simeone said.

“There’s always a dip, and it’s clear that Ademola Lookman is going through a phase where he’s not performing as he’d like to and as we’d like to see him, because he’s shown us what he’s capable of. But he works every day to become that player, the dribbler.”

The Argentine also urged Lookman to remain confident in his attacking abilities and continue taking on defenders despite the possibility of losing possession.

“He needs to keep dribbling, he needs to lose the ball, he needs to keep pushing forward, because he’ll do well, because he’s got what it takes and because he’s a goalscorer,” the Atlético boss added.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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