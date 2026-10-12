Arteta Gives Update On Hincapie, Zubimendi, Saliba Ahead Of UCL Clash With Lille

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi will miss Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Lille after sustaining injuries during a training session following Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United.

Arteta disclosed the injuries at the Sobha Realty Training Centre earlier today, October 12, adding that further scans would determine their severity. He expressed greater concern about Hincapie’s condition but did not provide a definite recovery timeline for either player.

The pair suffered the injuries during a session designed to help players who had limited game time against Leeds maintain their fitness and match sharpness.

“In two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players, and yeah, not great,” Arteta said.

“We need to assess them today. They have further scans to see where they are and they will have that time frame, how long they’re going to be out for.”

The Arsenal boss acknowledged the unfortunate timing but defended the decision to hold the session, insisting that players needed regular training to remain prepared for competitive matches.

“Very easy; don’t train. Never train, and they don’t get injured. That’s why the consequence to that is when they have to play, they have no rhythm, and when you ask them to play, they’re going to have no impact in the game,” he said.

Arteta added that Arsenal had conducted similar sessions 37 times during the previous season without experiencing a similar problem.

Meanwhile, William Saliba remains weeks away from returning to action despite resuming training on grass as he continues his recovery from injury.

“We’re still talking about weeks,” Arteta said, explaining that the defender’s return would depend on his progress and the timing of his recovery around the November international break.

Arteta also warned his players against underestimating Lille, praising the French side’s organisation and the work of their coach, Davide.

“What Davide has done is, I think, remarkable. You can just see the way that they are competing and playing and the problems that they have caused to big teams, and tomorrow is not going to be different until we are ready for it,” he said.

The Spaniard explained that his team selection would consider how matches were likely to unfold, particularly the impact substitutes could make in the closing stages.

“Sometimes I’m going to pick a team or players in relation to what I expect, especially at the beginning, that can finish the game, because that’s where most of the games are decided, at this level as well,” he said.