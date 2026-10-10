Arsenal Fight Back To Beat Leeds In Premier League Return

Arsenal moved level on 15 points with Premier League leaders Manchester City after coming from behind to defeat Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Naija News reports that the Gunners secured the win with goals from Ricardo Calafiori and substitute Bruno Guimaraes after James Justin gave Leeds the lead in the second half.

Leeds made life difficult for the hosts in the opening 45 minutes, using counter-attacks to create some of the better chances. Arsenal also threatened, but Bukayo Saka headed wide as both teams went into the break without a goal.

The visitors broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half when Justin arrived in the penalty area to fire Gabriel Gudmundsson’s low cross into the roof of the net.

However, Leeds’ lead lasted just seven minutes before Calafiori brought Arsenal back into the game.

The defender connected with Ben White’s header across the face of goal, sending a half-volley into the net to make it 1-1.

Arsenal completed the comeback in the 70th minute through Guimaraes, who had come on as a substitute shortly after the equaliser.

A series of neat passes from the Gunners ended with Declan Rice finding space on the edge of the penalty area. Guimaraes arrived to meet the pass and placed a low shot into the bottom corner to give the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Saka had opportunities to extend Arsenal’s advantage in the closing stages but failed to convert twice.

His misses did not cost the Gunners, who held on to claim all three points and return to winning ways after the international break.

The result marked Arsenal’s ninth consecutive victory over Leeds in all competitions and extended their unbeaten run against the club to 17 matches, dating back to 2003.

Leeds, meanwhile, suffered their sixth consecutive defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal now have 15 points, level with Manchester City, who are scheduled to play on Sunday. The outcome of City’s match could determine which team remains top of the Premier League table.