Cole Palmer Signs New Chelsea Deal After 91 Goal Contributions

Chelsea have secured the future of England international, Cole Palmer, after the attacking midfielder signed a new contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034.

The Premier League club announced the deal on Saturday, expressing delight at reaching an agreement with the 24-year-old, who has become an important figure since joining from Manchester City in August 2023, Naija News reports.

Palmer has recorded 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances for Chelsea, helping the club win the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League.

Speaking after signing the new deal, the England international said his confidence in the club’s direction and ambition influenced his decision to commit his future to the Blues.

“Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to sign and I’m obviously very happy,” Palmer said.

He added that discussions with Chelsea’s owners, sporting directors and manager helped convince him to remain at the club.

Palmer also pointed to the players’ shared desire to win major trophies as one of the reasons behind his decision.

The midfielder enjoyed an outstanding first season at Stamford Bridge in the 2023/2024 campaign, scoring 25 goals and providing 19 assists across all competitions.

His performances earned him Chelsea’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

He also won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award and the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year honour.

Since arriving from Manchester City, Palmer has established himself as one of Chelsea’s key attacking players, contributing goals and assists while helping the team compete for major honours. The new contract reflects a long-term commitment from both parties as Chelsea continue building a team capable of challenging for more trophies.

With his future now tied to Stamford Bridge until 2034, Palmer will be expected to remain central to the club’s plans in the coming years.