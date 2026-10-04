Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals How Education Shaped Chelsea Career

Former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed how his commitment to education helped him manage the pressure of playing football at the highest level.

Cesar Azpilicueta, 37, who retired from professional football after spending last season at Sevilla, said his parents instilled the importance of education in him from an early age.

Azpilicueta recalled how he turned to his studies before Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto after being unable to take his usual pre-match nap. He was studying for an MBA in business management from the Berlin School of Business and Innovation at the time.

The Spaniard said studying helped him block out the pressure surrounding the final before he went on to captain Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Manchester City and lift the Champions League trophy.

Azpilicueta told BBC Sport: “When I was a kid, my parents pushed me to get good grades and finish school.

“I wasn’t a professional footballer until I was 17, in my last year of school. Education was always important. When Covid-19 arrived, we had more time.

“I found some courses, but I didn’t start because I thought it was the end of my career. It was more that I wanted to learn, improve myself and do it in another language.

“It wasn’t because I thought it was my last year as a footballer, but it did help me navigate the final years of my career, become a better person and a better footballer.”

Azpilicueta made the comments at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium after receiving a diploma in global football sport directorship from the PFA Business School. He also holds a diploma from Harvard Business School.

Asked whether he could pursue a career as a sporting director, Azpilicueta replied “maybe”, but said he currently wants to enjoy life away from the demands of professional football.

“It was time to stop playing football because, even though I could probably still play, I didn’t have the energy to commit myself fully for an entire season,” he said.

“At the moment I have another commitment, which is my family. I want to play some golf and enjoy life.

“For 20 years I was constantly travelling, playing and preparing for seasons. This summer looked completely different.”

Azpilicueta began his professional career at Osasuna before joining Marseille, where he learned French. He moved to Chelsea in 2012 and went on to make more than 500 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup among other honours.