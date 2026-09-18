Chelsea Receive Injury Boost Ahead Of Brentford Clash [Premier League Matchday 5 Fixtures]

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has delivered a positive injury update ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with Brentford, confirming that no player has been ruled out of today’s fixture.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Alonso said Chelsea would assess the squad after the final training session, with Joao Pedro among those in contention to return. “In terms of injuries and the squad, we are having the last training session today. Nobody is ruled out for Friday. We will wait until tomorrow to make the final decision,” he said.
Alonso also provided updates on Pedro, Reece James and Moises Caicedo. Asked whether Pedro was disappointed to miss out on the Brazil squad, the manager said: “No, he has moved on from the summer, the World Cup; he has a great desire to have a great season. The summer is far away now.”
On James, Alonso said: “No, it was just a decision for Tuesday. Tomorrow (today), we will decide.” He also revealed that Caicedo is nearing a return, adding: “He’s getting closer and tomorrow we will make the final decision.”
Below are the full Premier League Matchday 5 Fixtures:
Friday, September 18
Brentford vs Chelsea, 8pm
Saturday, September 19
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, 12:30pm
Everton vs Ipswich Town, 3pm
Brighton vs Arsenal, 3pm
Newcastle United vs Hull City, 3pm
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City, 5:30pm
Sunday, September 20
Bournemouth vs Liverpool, 2pm
Manchester City vs Sunderland, 2pm
Leeds United vs Crystal Palace, 2pm
Fulham vs Manchester United, 4:30pm
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