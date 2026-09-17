Clearlake Capital Takes Full Control Of Chelsea As Boehly Sells Stake

Clearlake Capital has taken full control of Chelsea after chairman Todd Boehly and director Mark Walter sold their stakes in the Premier League club to the investment firm.

The deal gives Clearlake, led by co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, full control after previously holding a 61.5 per cent stake. Boehly, Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss each held 12.8 per cent of the club. Chelsea said Wyss “will remain an important stakeholder and partner in the ownership group”.

Boehly will step down as chairman, a position he has held since the consortium bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £2.3bn in 2022. It is understood Clearlake paid close to £1bn for the stakes held by Boehly and Walter, which together represented about a quarter of the club.

The ownership change follows a rift between Boehly’s camp and Clearlake that became apparent in 2024. Multiple sources said the disagreement led both sides to explore buying each other out.

Boehly, who also co-owns Major League Baseball franchise, the Los Angeles Dodgers, said it had been an “honour” to serve as Chelsea chairman.

“I would like to thank the many who helped secure a bright future for the club, including the English Premier League, the coaches and players, the talented leadership and staff at Chelsea, and the legions of dedicated fans,” he said.

“I have valued my partnership with Clearlake and the wider ownership group, and the collective decisions and investment we have made to support the immediate and long-term success of the club. I am confident that Chelsea is well positioned for continued success under Clearlake’s leadership.”

Eghbali and Feliciano thanked Boehly for his “time and contribution” as chairman, adding that he will “always be a part of the Chelsea story and family”. They said Clearlake would continue investing in Chelsea’s infrastructure, sporting performance and player development.

Chelsea said the change would bring “no changes to the day-to-day operations, leadership or strategy at the club”. The club finished fourth in the Premier League in 2024-25, while also winning the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. They finished 10th last season and appointed Xabi Alonso as manager in the summer.

Boehly and Walter have also sold their stakes in French Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, while Chelsea’s plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge or move to a new stadium remain ongoing.