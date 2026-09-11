Joao Pedro Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Award For August

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has been named the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for August 2026 after making an impressive start to the new season.

The Blues confirmed the Brazil international as the winner in a statement on their official website earlier today, September 11. Pedro becomes the first Chelsea player to claim the award since Cole Palmer won it for the second time in September 2024. It is also Pedro’s first-ever Premier League Player of the Month award.

The 24-year-old finished ahead of Palmer and six other shortlisted players after winning the public vote.

Pedro played a key role in Chelsea’s perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, registering four goal contributions across their opening two matches.

He opened the scoring just 33 seconds into Chelsea’s opening fixture away at Fulham before setting up Palmer for the winning goal. Pedro then produced another decisive performance in Chelsea’s first home match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Brazilian found the net with a composed finish against Brighton before providing the assist for Palmer to score the decisive goal.

His performances helped Chelsea secure victories in both matches and established Pedro as one of the standout players at the start of the Premier League season.

Chelsea said the forward’s displays convinced supporters around the world to vote for him in the monthly award.

“It is the first time Joao Pedro has received the Premier League Player of the Month award, and he becomes the first Chelsea player to win it in almost two years, since Cole Palmer got his second in September 2024,” the club said.

“Those performances convinced fans around the world to cast their vote for Joao Pedro as a deserving winner of the August Premier League Player of the Month award.”