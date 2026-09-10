Brazil Recall Pedro, Raphinha As Ancelotti Begins Post-World Cup Rebuild

Brazil have recalled Chelsea striker João Pedro and Barcelona captain Raphinha for upcoming friendlies against Australia and India as Carlo Ancelotti begins rebuilding the squad following their disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced the 26-man squad on Wednesday ahead of the extended international window from September 21 to October 6.

Raphinha missed the World Cup through a hamstring injury, while Pedro was among the notable forwards left out of the tournament squad.

The squad also includes Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Chelsea’s Estêvão, Tottenham forward Rayan, Chelsea striker João Pedro and Atlético Madrid forward Samuel Lino, alongside established players such as Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos and Bruno Guimarães.

Neymar is absent after indicating his international retirement following the World Cup. Brentford’s Igor Thiago and former Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, both members of Brazil’s World Cup squad, are also among the notable omissions from the latest selection.

Meanwhile, eight players who were not part of Brazil’s tournament squad have received call-ups. They include goalkeeper Pedro Morisco, defenders Arthur Dias and Jair, midfielder Breno Bidon and Gabriel Bontempo.

“With these three friendly matches, we will begin a new cycle to project the National Team towards the goals of the coming years, which are the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup,” Ancelotti said. “We will take advantage of these three friendlies to call up new players for the National Team, especially young players, who can showcase their talent in the coming years.”

Brazil will face Australia twice during the international break, starting at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on September 25 before meeting again at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on September 29. They will then play India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3, in the first senior international meeting between the two countries.

The extended international window combines the traditional September and October breaks and allows national teams to play up to four matches.

Brazil will also face Japan and Singapore on November 14 and 17, respectively. Ancelotti said the friendlies would help him assess emerging players as Brazil target the 2028 Copa América and 2030 World Cup.