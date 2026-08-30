NDLEA Arraigns Brazil Returnee Over Alleged Cocaine Importation

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned Abugu Oliver Ikechukwu, who recently returned to Nigeria from Brazil, for bringing 6.1 Kilograms of cocaine into the country unlawfully.

Naija News reports that he was arraigned before Justice Friday Ogazi of a Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday.

The Brazil returnee allegedly committed the offence on June 11, 2026, at Gate 2 of the Arrival Hall of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, said that the defendant was intercepted during the inward clearance of passengers arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Brazil through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Lagos.

The defendant allegedly immersed and soaked the prohibited drug in towels and other clothing.

The prosecutor told the court the alleged unlawful act of the defendant constituted an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Following his not guilty plea, NDLEA’s counsel asked for a trial date, as well an order remanding the defendant pending trial.

Reacting, the defendant’s lawyer, Benson Ndakara, told the court that he had filed his client’s bail application and same has been served on the prosecutor.

However, the lawyer was not allowed to move the application due to the tight schedule of the court.

Consequently, Justice Ogazi ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) until September 9, when his bail application would be heard.

The charge against the defendant read: “that you Abugu Oliver Ikechukwu, Male, Adult, Nigerian on or about the 11th June, 2026 at Gate 2 of the Arrival Hall of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopia Airline flight from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Lagos without lawful authority imported 6.1 kilograms of Cocaine, a Narcotic Drug immersed/soaked in Towels and other clothing and you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”