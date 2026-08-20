FIFA Unveils 2027 Women’s World Cup Dates, Venues Across Brazil

FIFA has unveiled the full schedule for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, confirming the dates and venues for all 64 matches across eight host cities.

FIFA announced the schedule earlier today, August 20, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, during the draw for the preliminary phase of the Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament. Hosts Brazil will kick off the competition at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, June 24.

Brazil will play their remaining group matches at Arena Itaquera in São Paulo on June 29 and the Estádio Nacional in Brasília on July 4. Each of the eight host cities will stage at least seven matches, including at least one knockout game.

Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador will host matches through the Round of 16, while Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza will join Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo as quarter-final venues. São Paulo will stage one semi-final and the bronze-medal match, while the other semi-final and the final will take place at the Maracanã.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament would showcase the continued growth of women’s football and give fans and local communities across Brazil a central role.

“We can’t wait to witness a new chapter of women’s football history unfold when the world’s best players, coaches, fans and local communities take centre stage in Brazil next year,” Infantino said.

FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, Dame Sarai Bareman, said officials considered sporting fairness and the supporters’ experience when they drew up the schedule. She said FIFA assessed travel distances, recovery time and the demands placed on all 32 teams.

“As we developed the match schedule, we carefully balanced sporting fairness across all 32 teams, considering travel distances, recovery time between matches and the overall competition experience,” Bareman said.

Bareman said FIFA also wanted supporters across Brazil to enjoy the tournament and every host city to play a significant part. FIFA Fan Festivals will take place in the host cities, giving fans opportunities to follow the action away from the stadiums.

The Maracanã will make history as only the third stadium to host both a men’s FIFA World Cup final and a Women’s World Cup final. The stadium will join the former Råsunda Stadium in Solna, Sweden, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, United States, which have previously hosted finals of both tournaments.