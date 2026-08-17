NFF Orders Super Falcons Technical Crew To Step Down After WAFCON Failure

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the Super Falcons’ technical crew to step down with immediate effect following a disappointing 2026 campaign.

The NFF Executive Committee announced the decision earlier today, August 17, in a brief statement but did not disclose the reason for the directive.

“The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect,” the federation said via a statement on 𝕏.

Naija News reports that the decision follows a difficult Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign in which the Super Falcons suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C match.

Malawi, making their debut in the competition, went on to reach the final before losing to Cameroon, who won the WAFCON title for the first time on Sunday.

Nigeria reached the quarter-finals but lost to Cameroon, ending their hopes of securing automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Super Falcons then had another chance to qualify through a play-off against South Africa but suffered another defeat.

The results mean the Super Falcons won’t play in the 2027 World Cup for the first time since 1991. Hence, the NFF ordered the technical crew to leave their positions. This means head coach Justin Madugu and his assistants will exit the national team.

Recall that the NFF appointed Madugu and Edwin Okon to the Super Falcons’ technical crew in November 2021.