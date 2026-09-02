Falconets Of Nigeria Ready For Spain Clash, Coach Aduku Says

Falconets of Nigeria head coach Moses Aduku says Nigeria are fully prepared for their opening game against Spain at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria will face Spain in their Group F opener in Sosnowiec, Poland, on Monday, September 7, after completing their final preparations with two warm-up matches.

The Falconets played out a 1-1 draw against Korea Republic on Tuesday afternoon, following their 1-0 win over hosts Poland in Brzeg last Friday.

Aduku said he was satisfied with his players’ performances in both friendlies and confirmed that the team has no injury concerns ahead of the tournament.

“So far, so good. We are done with our friendly games, and for me, we are good. There are no injury worries, and my girls are ready. Therefore, we’re waiting for the 7th against Spain,” Aduku told NFF media.

The coach admitted that the Falconets missed chances to secure a win against Korea Republic but praised their opponents for providing a strong test before the World Cup.

“For me, the game was so good. We lost one or two scoring chances to win the game, but all the same, I respect the Korean team. They are also a good side,” he said.

With their preparations complete, Aduku said the Falconets are now focused on Spain and will approach the tournament one match at a time.

“Yes, we are ready. That’s why we are in Poland. We are here to take one game at a time, and we have no other game but to play against Spain. So, we are ready,” he added.