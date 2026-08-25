U-20 Women’s World Cup: Visa Delays Put Some Falconets Players’ Participation In Doubt

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup have been disrupted by visa delays, with Falconets captain Joy Igbokwe and other players at risk of missing the tournament in Poland.

The Falconets were initially scheduled to leave Nigeria last Thursday, but the visa issues forced the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to shift their departure to Monday, August 23.

However, Igbokwe had yet to secure her visa as of Monday and was not among the 19 players and four officials seen in a photograph taken as the team departed for Poland.

After weeks of camping in Abuja, the Falconets were due to continue their final preparations in Trzebnica. Still, the delay has raised fresh questions over the composition of the final squad.

Coach Monday Aduku has yet to announce his final selection, with less than two weeks to go before the start of the competition.

The situation comes at a crucial stage of Nigeria’s preparations for the tournament, which will run from September 5 to 27. The Falconets are drawn in Group F alongside Spain, New Caledonia and China.

Nigeria will begin their campaign against Spain on September 7 in Sosnowiec. The Falconets will be aiming to maintain their record as one of only three countries, alongside Brazil and the United States, to have featured at every edition since the competition began in 2002.

The Falconets have reached the final twice, finishing as runners-up in 2010 and 2014 after losing to Germany on both occasions.

They also claimed bronze in 2012 and secured their place in Poland in May with a 3-2 aggregate win over Malawi, winning 2-0 in Ikenne before losing the return leg 2-1 in Lilongwe.