Visa Woes Force Nigeria’s Falconets Into Late World Cup Squad Changes

Nigeria’s Falconets have been forced into two late changes to their squad for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland after captain Joy Igbokwe and midfielder Faridat Abdulwahab failed to secure entry visas.

Naija News reports that the pair could not travel with the rest of the squad, leading the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to call up Vivian Kachi and Alaba Olabiyi as replacements. Visa delays had earlier affected the team’s departure plans before 20 players eventually arrived in Poland on Tuesday.

Head coach Moses Aduku’s side have since settled in Trzebnica and begun preparations for the competition. The Falconets trained on Wednesday at the Stadion Miejski, Fair Play Arena, with the players working on tactical organisation, technical execution, physical conditioning and team cohesion.

Nigeria will play two international friendlies as part of their final preparations. The Falconets face hosts Poland at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg on Friday, August 28, before taking on Korea Republic at the Remes Resort & Spa Football Stadium on September 1.

The games will allow Aduku and his technical crew to assess the squad, test their tactical plans and make any final adjustments before the tournament begins.

Meanwhile, striker Janet Akekoromowei remains a doubt for the World Cup despite arriving in Poland with the squad. Reports claim her Portuguese club, Benfica, have refused to release her for the competition.

The former Bayelsa Queens forward suffered a serious injury during the qualifiers in February, with Benfica reportedly supporting her rehabilitation. Her absence would represent another setback for Aduku’s side as they prepare for the tournament.

Nigeria will compete in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and New Caledonia. The Falconets begin their campaign against Spain on September 7, before facing China PR on September 10 and New Caledonia three days later.

The two-time runners-up will target their first FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title in Poland. Nigeria, Brazil and the United States remain the only nations to have featured at every edition of the tournament after Germany failed to qualify for this year’s competition.