Falconets Arrive In Poland, Step Up Preparations For U-20 Women’s World Cup

The Super Falconets of Nigeria have arrived in Poland ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, where they will continue their final preparations for the global tournament.

The Super Falconets will focus on tactical drills, fitness work and final training sessions after spending the build-up to the competition in Abuja. The team also played a series of friendly matches in Nigeria as part of its preparations.

The head coach of the national team, Moses Aduku, will further assess his 21-player squad in warm-up matches against hosts Poland and Korea Republic before the tournament begins. Aduku named his final squad on the eve of the team’s departure.

The Falconets have been drawn in Group F alongside Spain, China and New Caledonia.

Nigeria will begin their campaign against Spain at the Arena Sosnowiec on Monday, 7 September. Aduku’s side will face China at the same venue three days later before ending the group stage against New Caledonia at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS on Sunday, 13 September.

Naija News reports that the Super Falconets are the only Nigerian national team that qualified the country for an international football competition in 2026, following the failure of the Super Eagles, Super Falcons, and the men’s under-20 football team.