Nigeria’s Flamingos Coach Invites 26 Players For 2026 U-17 Women’s World Cup Camp

Nigeria U-17 women’s national team head coach Hakeem Busari has invited 26 players to camp as the Flamingos begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The tournament will take place from October 17 to November 7, with the Flamingos earning a place at the global football event after defeating the Benin Republic at home and away in the final round of the African qualifiers.

Busari has asked all 26 players to report to the Serob Legacy Hotel in Wuye, Abuja, on Sunday, August 30, for the first phase of the team’s final preparations.

Nigeria has remained a regular participant in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup since the competition began in New Zealand in 2008. The Flamingos missed only the 2018 edition in Uruguay.

The training camp will enable Busari and his technical staff to evaluate the invited players and begin shaping the squad for the tournament in Morocco.

Full List of Invited Flamingos Players

Goalkeepers: Ifesinachi Iloh (Solo Wonders), Mercy Felix (Obosa FA), Precious John (Pelican Stars).

Defenders: Elizabeth Adesuyi (Pacesetter Queens), Esther Stephen (Unification Ladies), Chidera Oparanmegwa (Bayelsa Queens), Azeezat Oduntan (Robo Queens), Opeyemi Sunday (Nasarawa Amazons), Omelogu Precious (Tophat SC), Christiana Ogunbunmi (Soccer Talent FC), Taiwo Abdulazeez (Dannaz Ladies).

Midfielders: Kaosarat Akanji (Dreamstar Ladies), Awawu Bashiru (Confluence Queens), Mary Dustan (Bayelsa Queens), Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura FA), Kate Laniran (Espora Queens), Annabelle Olubajo (Savannah United), Grace Akingboye (Ghetto Tigers), Eniola Abdulquadri (Unstoppable FA).

Forwards: Adebimpe Kashimawo (Asisat Oshoala FA), Harmony Chidi (Bayelsa Queens), Mmesoma Uchendu (Ibom Angels), Istifanus Shavi (Youth Arise FA), Shakirat Sarafa (Remo Stars Ladies), Chisom Chukwuemeka (Diamond Stars).