Super Eagles Get Details For 2027 AFCON Qualifiers, Falconets Draw Korea in Final Friendly

The Super Eagles will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, September 23.

Eric Chelle’s side will be looking to claim maximum points in their opening Group fixture before travelling to Morocco four days later to face Guinea-Bissau. The second qualifying match against the Djurtus will take place on Sunday, September 27, with Tanzania completing the four-team group.

Nigeria will go into the qualifiers as one of the favourites to finish top, having won the AFCON three times. The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition of the competition, which Morocco hosted.

Naija News reports that Chelle’s men last featured in June, when they played Portugal in an international friendly.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Falconets concluded their preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Korea Republic at the Remes Sports Leisure and Spa Stadium on Tuesday.

Mary Mamudu opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 29th minute, maintaining her fine form in front of goal after scoring against Poland in their previous warm-up game.

Korea Republic fought back and levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes from full time, ensuring the final friendly ended in a draw.

Moses Aduku’s team will open their World Cup campaign against Spain at the Arena Sosnowiec in Sosnowiec on Monday, September 7. They will face China at the same venue on Thursday, September 10, before rounding off their Group F campaign against New Caledonia at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS Łódź in Łódź on Sunday, September 13.