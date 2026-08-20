Stanley Nwabali Puts Super Eagles Return On Hold

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has played down the importance of reclaiming Nigeria’s number one shirt, insisting his focus is firmly on helping Chippa United succeed after returning to the South African club.

Stanley Nwabali, 30, rejoined the Eastern Cape outfit last month after leaving in February and spending about six months without competitive football.

He made an immediate impact on his return, keeping a clean sheet in Chippa United’s opening match of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season and making six saves to win the Man of the Match award.

Nwabali said returning to Chippa United has given him a renewed sense of purpose after his lengthy spell away from competitive action. “I feel positive coming back to the club, not just for me but also for the team. The relationship and the agreement are all in good standing. I want the team to succeed this season,” he told SABC Sport.

“Coming back to this club feels like I’m coming back to my family and my home, and I’m really happy to be back on the pitch, doing what I love.”

The goalkeeper also insists he has no plans to reclaim his Super Eagles spot as his immediate target. Maduka Okoye and Arthur Okonkwo shared goalkeeping duties for Nigeria during his absence, but Nwabali says he will leave the national team decision to the coaches.

“I’m not really worried about that one; I’m only focused on helping my club pick up as many points as possible. So for now, I’m not too worried about the national team,” he said.

Nwabali’s latest outing ended on a disappointing note, though, as Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 3-0 at Kings Park Stadium. The victory moved Pirates to the top of the Betway Premiership after three matches, ahead on goal difference.

The goalkeeper established himself as a key figure for Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. He saved two penalties against South Africa in the semi-final shootout as the Super Eagles reached the final.

At the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, Nwabali again produced a standout display against Egypt, saving penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush and earning the Man of the Match award as Nigeria secured bronze.

Nigeria’s next competitive fixture comes in September against Madagascar in a 2027 AFCON qualifier.