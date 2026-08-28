Mamudu’s Goal Earns Falconets 1-0 Win Over Poland In World Cup Warm-Up

The Super Falconets of Nigeria began their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over hosts Poland in an international friendly earlier today, August 28, at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg.

Mary Mamudu scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, finding the net in the 45th minute plus one to hand Nigeria the lead before the halftime break.

The official Super Falcons 𝕏 account confirmed the result after the final whistle.

Neither side found the net after the break as the Falconets held on to beat the Poland U-20 women’s team in the first of two warm-up matches scheduled ahead of the World Cup.

The friendly forms part of Super Falconets’ final build-up to the Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Poland from August 31 to September 22.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had earlier confirmed that the Nigerian women’s youth team would face Poland on August 28 before taking on South Korea on September 1.

Nigeria will compete in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and New Caledonia, as the Falconets look to improve on their previous best performances at the competition. They finished as runners-up in 2010 and 2014 but have never won the title.