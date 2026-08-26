Semi Ajayi Welcomes Super Eagles Competition Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has welcomed the growing competition for places in the Nigerian national team as preparations gather pace for next month’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The Hull City defender faces a battle to secure a regular place in central defence, with Calvin Bassey and several other defenders pushing for selection. But Ajayi, popularly known as “The Tower”, believes Nigeria’s increasing pool of quality players can only make the team stronger.

Speaking to RG, Semi Ajayi, 32, said he was pleased to see new players being given opportunities to represent the country, adding that the depth of the squad would prove important when injuries and other circumstances affect player availability.

“It’s good that Nigeria is blessed with so much talent, so it’s good that we’re able to bring in so many new players and give them an opportunity to represent their country. So far, so good,” Ajayi said.

“Everyone’s done really, really well and I’m proud.

“I think having competition for places is always good. The more quality players we can pull from is always a good thing because people aren’t always going to be available.”

Ajayi will head into the international break after an impressive start to the campaign, having scored in Hull City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United.

The experienced defender said playing in the Premier League had always been part of his ambition and insisted he was determined to help Hull City retain their top-flight status.

“It’s amazing. I want to play at the highest level and test myself at the highest level,” he said.

“The Championship fight was not easy, but we proved that our team’s quality is able to challenge in the Premier League. It was really a successful season for us, going to Wembley. To be able to achieve that and get the opportunity to be here this season is massive.

“Personally, I just want to win as many games as possible. I will be ready to help the team to keep our place in the Premier League.

“We know it is not an easy fight, and we had a good pre-season preparation for it.”