Spain Clinch Second U-20 Women’s World Cup Title

Spain has claimed the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title after beating defending champions Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPR Korea) 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in Łódź, Poland, on Sunday.

Spain goalkeeper Laia Lopez emerged as the hero after saving two penalties during the shootout to help La Rojita secure their second title in the competition.

Lopez denied Choe Yon-A and Pak Il-Sim as Spain eventually settled the final through penalties after neither side could score during 90 minutes and extra time.

The Spanish goalkeeper had earlier kept her side in the game during the first half when she came off her line to block an effort from Ho Kyong.

The DPR Korea substitute had found space just outside the box after a mistake by the Spanish defence but could not beat Lopez.

Spain improved after the break and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute when Pau Comendador forced DPR Korea goalkeeper Pak Ju-Gyong into an excellent diving save.

Marisa Garcia also threatened during extra time, but Pak made two saves to keep DPR Korea in the contest.

The match eventually went to penalties, where Lopez made the difference by saving twice to hand Spain the trophy.

Naija News reports that the latest victory gave Spain their second FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title after their first triumph in 2022 in Costa Rica.

It also extended Spain’s run of success on the global stage, coming after their senior men’s team won the FIFA World Cup in July.

Spain coach David Aznar said the victory brought an end to what he described as a “beautiful cycle” for his players.

“For us, it was a way to bring a beautiful cycle to a close with a brilliant generation that has achieved so much success at youth level, and I think the players have made a tremendous effort.

“I’m very happy for them, above all to see them happy and to see them rewarded for all the work they have put in to get this far and for the effort they made in this match.

“It was a very tough, very difficult match, and they made things extremely difficult for us,” Aznar said.

Spain defender Silvia Cristobal said the players had dreamed of winning the trophy since childhood.

“I think it’s the happiest day of our lives. We’ve dreamed of being here and lifting this long-awaited trophy since we were little.

“And, well, we’re incredibly happy, extremely proud of the result and of everything we’ve achieved,” Cristobal said.

DPR Korea coach Han Chol-Hak said he was proud of his players despite losing the final.

“After the game was all over, all of our players were crying and that really broke my heart. So I tried to comfort them.

“And as the head coach, I think that they all did their best. So I’m very proud of them,” Han said.

The final was a repeat of the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final, where DPR Korea defeated Spain 4-3 on penalties.

DPR Korea also made history in Poland by becoming the first team to complete a FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign without conceding a goal.

Meanwhile, Spain forward Comendador became the first player to win two adidas Golden Boot awards at two different FIFA women’s youth tournaments.

She had previously won the Golden Boot at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after scoring five goals.