Premier League International Break To Last 16 Days For First Time

The English Premier League (EPL) is set for its longest international break in history this season, with top-flight action stopping for 16 days in September and October.

Naija News understands that the extended break will begin after Matchweek 5 on September 20, with league matches returning on October 10 for Matchweek 6.

The unusual break is the result of FIFA merging the traditional September and October international windows into one extended period running from September 21 to October 6.

According to information on the Premier League website, the new arrangement means national teams will play four matches during the window instead of the usual two.

European nations are expected to feature in UEFA Nations League matches, while African countries will continue their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaigns.

CONCACAF teams will play a combination of Nations League group-stage matches and friendly games, while the United States and Mexico, who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, will feature in friendlies.

Asian countries are expected to play friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup in January, while several South American nations will also use the period for friendlies.

Why FIFA Changed The Calendar

The Premier League said the new calendar was designed partly to reduce the number of times players have to travel long distances to represent their countries.

“With many players in Europe representing countries in Africa and South America, the idea behind the new calendar is to reduce the number of separate periods in which players fly across continents.

“It will also reduce disruption by cutting the number of breaks between the start of the season and the end of the year from three to two,” the Premier League said.

The changes were unanimously approved by the FIFA Council in 2023, with player welfare listed as one of the factors behind the decision.

Before the change, there were four nine-day international breaks during the Premier League season — September, October, November and March — with countries generally playing two matches during each window.

However, this season, the league said the “September and October breaks have been merged into one 16-day period, during which countries will play four matches rather than the standard two.”

The break could also feel longer for Premier League clubs because players will return from international duty before featuring for their clubs the following weekend.

“The breaks tend to feel more like two weeks, or three weeks in the case of the new longer window, as players return to clubs and do not play until the following weekend,” the league said.

Naija News reports that the next international break after the extended September-October window will run from November 9 to 17, between Matchweeks 10 and 11.

European countries will continue their Nations League campaigns during the period, while African nations will play two more AFCON qualifying matches.

The United States and Mexico will join other qualified teams in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals, while Asian and South American nations are expected to play friendlies.

The final international break of the Premier League season will run from March 22 to 30, between Matchweeks 30 and 31.

The March window will feature the beginning of EURO 2028 qualifying for some countries, alongside UEFA Nations League knockout matches, including League A quarter-finals and League A, B and C playoffs.

AFCON qualification will also continue, while the CONCACAF Nations League final will be played during the period.

The Premier League said the current international-break system dates back to 2002, when FIFA introduced fixed periods for national-team matches.

The arrangement, formally known as the “FIFA International Match Calendar”, requires clubs to release players for international duty during designated periods.

The system was introduced as the number of international fixtures increased, with the first use of the calendar linked to qualification for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup and continental competitions can also fall within FIFA windows, even when they take place during the Premier League off-season.

The Premier League noted that when the AFCON was held between December and January last season, clubs were required to release players for the tournament even though the league itself continued.

Discussions have taken place over reducing the number of international breaks, but the current system is expected to remain in place until at least 2030.

The Premier League also said matches would not be scheduled for Monday night immediately before an international break or Friday night immediately after one.