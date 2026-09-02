Infantino Hails Successful Meeting With Nigeria Football Delegation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described his meeting with a Nigerian delegation in Zurich, Switzerland, as successful, with discussions focusing on the future of football in the country.

Naija News reports that the meeting, held on Tuesday, September 1, at the Home of FIFA, was led by National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko and centred on institutional reforms, governance, football development and stronger collaboration between Nigeria and FIFA.

Infantino said he was pleased to meet the delegation and stressed the need to build stronger structures and clearer pathways for young Nigerians.

“I was pleased to sit down with a delegation from Nigeria, led by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko, at the Home of FIFA in Zürich to hold important discussions and align on our vision for football in the country,” Infantino said.

He added, “We had a detailed talk on institutional, governance and developmental topics, as well as our ongoing collaborations.” Infantino also said the meeting explored areas where FIFA could provide further support for the development of football in Nigeria.

NSC Director General Bukola Olopade said the meeting demonstrated the commission’s commitment to working with international football bodies and national stakeholders to improve the administration and development of the game.

“For the NSC, the Zurich engagement represents another important step in the ongoing process of repositioning Nigerian football through stronger institutions, clearer development pathways, improved governance and greater opportunities for young Nigerians,” Olopade said.

Other members of the Nigerian delegation included Special Adviser to the CAF President and Deputy Chairman of the FIFA Men’s National Teams’ Competitions Committee Amaju Pinnick, NFF Acting General Secretary Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme and NFF Director of Legal Services Okey Obi.

CAF Second Vice President Kurt-Okraku and FIFA Director of Member Associations for Africa, Gelson Fernandes, also attended the meeting.