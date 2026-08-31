Obafemi Martins Backs Seyi Tinubu For NFF Presidency

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins has backed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to become the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Martins made the call amid the leadership crisis in Nigerian football following the resignation of NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the general secretary and several executive committee members.

Naija News reports that the resignations came after a string of disappointing results by Nigeria’s national teams in qualifiers and major international competitions.

President Bola Tinubu subsequently ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s football administration. The NFF election process was suspended, while interim arrangements, including the appointment of an acting general secretary, were put in place.

Former Nigeria winger Segun Odegbami and Remo Stars proprietor Kunle Soname are among the prominent names linked with the vacant NFF presidency.

However, Martins believes the federation needs younger leadership with an understanding of both football and the wider system surrounding the game.

Speaking on the ObiOne Podcast, the former Inter Milan and Newcastle United forward backed Seyi Tinubu for the position.

“We just need someone who can help. A young person that understands the game, and the system that can help us,” Martins, who represented Nigeria at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2006, 2008 and 2010, as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, said.

“I think Seyi Tinubu can do that too. He’s young and understands what Nigerian people want. He can change that if he wants to.”

Seyi, 40, is a lawyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has been involved in youth mobilisation and community initiatives.

His sporting interests include polo, while he has also supported grassroots and community-level activities across football and other sports.

His profile differs from that of many previous and potential NFF leaders, who have often had backgrounds as former players, coaches, club administrators or long-serving football officials.

Despite Martins’ endorsement, there is no indication that Seyi Tinubu has expressed an interest in contesting for the NFF presidency or started a campaign for the position.