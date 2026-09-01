Beckham, Di Maria, Infantino Honour Messi After Argentina Retirement

Lionel Messi has been hailed by some of football’s biggest names following his retirement from international football, with former England captain Sir David Beckham saying the Argentine’s legacy “will live forever”.

Beckham, co-owner of Messi’s Inter Miami, paid tribute to the 39-year-old after an international career in which he scored 125 goals in 207 appearances for Argentina.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022 and helped them reach the final again in 2026. He also won two Copa America titles, in 2021 and 2024.

“This is the moment we get to look back on and realise how grateful we were to witness the greatness of a young kid with a dream,” Beckham said on Instagram.

“Leo, you delivered the greatest gift to your country and, for that, your legacy will live forever. Congratulations on all you achieved for Argentina.”

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho also reacted to Messi’s retirement, saying the “next Copa America and the next World Cup won’t be the same” without him.

Mourinho managed against Messi regularly during his first spell at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. During that period, Messi won the Ballon d’Or three consecutive times from 2010 to 2012.

Lionel Messi’s former teammates pay tribute

Messi’s former Argentina teammate Angel Di María described him as “the greatest of all time” as he reflected on their years together with the national team and Paris Saint-Germain.

“All I know is that I was born in the right century to be able to witness you play, relish your performances and, on top of that, share all those years with you in the national team,” Di Maria said.

Argentina defender Cristian Romero, who won the 2022 World Cup alongside Messi, said playing with the veteran forward fulfilled a childhood dream.

“As a kid, I dreamed of meeting you someday. But I never imagined that life would give me the gift of sharing this with you and living by your side through the golden age and greatest era of our national team,” Romero wrote.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez also recalled dreaming of playing alongside Messi before eventually sharing a dressing room with him and winning the World Cup together.

“I didn’t just get to play with you, but we shared training camps, the dressing room, the conversations, the embraces, the difficult moments, the wonderful moments, and we ended up world champions together,” Fernandez said.

Infantino praises Messi’s impact

FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised Messi for inspiring millions of people and helping redefine the sport during his international career.

Infantino said, “Congratulations on an extraordinary international career which has inspired millions and redefined the beautiful game.

“Thank you for every unforgettable memory while wearing the colours of [Argentina] and for uniting fans across every corner of the globe.”

Argentine Formula One driver Franco Colapinto also thanked Messi for his determination and contribution to the national team.

“There are no words that will ever be enough to express our gratitude,” Colapinto said.

“Thank you for getting back up time and time again and giving everything to make an entire country happy. You are an example to all of us.”