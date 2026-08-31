Messi Retires From International Football

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has called time on his international career, ending a remarkable 21-year journey with the national team.

Naija News reports that the 39-year-old football icon announced his decision on Monday in an emotional message posted on Instagram, saying he had reached a stage where he had given everything he could to the national team.

Messi said the decision was painful but necessary, particularly with a new generation of Argentine players emerging.

Reflecting on his long association with Argentina, Messi said his decision had been difficult but insisted he believed it was the right time to step aside.

Messi said, “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts in my soul, but I understand that it is the right time. I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too.

“I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to give you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star added that the end of his international career was particularly painful because he had always cherished representing Argentina.

Messi stated, “There is not much time left, and chapters are coming to an end, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, loved and will always love being with the national team.

“I gave everything I had, I have nothing more to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming through who deserve to be there.”

Messi thanked Argentina supporters for standing by him throughout his two decades with the national team, saying he would now watch and support the side from outside the dressing room.

He further said, “Thank you for all the love over these 20 years. I will miss hearing you from inside the team very much.

“Now I will be one of you, supporting and cheering from the outside, always — in the good times and the bad, even more so.

“Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share this experience with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

“I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, moments we dreamed of. It was crazy to have lived it with you. I love you!”

Messi added, “Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.”

Messi also said the farewell message was originally written shortly after Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

According to the forward, he drafted the message on July 21, two days after the final, but chose not to publish it immediately.

He explained that a subsequent development involving his father had strengthened his resolve to end his international career.

Messi wrote, “These words were written on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my father, I am more convinced than ever.”