Messi Retirement: Argentina Legend’s Biggest Achievements, Setbacks

Lionel Messi has ended his international career after more than 20 years with Argentina, leaving behind a legacy shaped by historic triumphs and painful setbacks.

Naija News reports that Lionel Messi, 39, announced his retirement on Monday, saying he had given his country his best and had “nothing more to give.”

Messi’s defining achievement came in 2022, when he finally lifted the World Cup trophy that had eluded him for much of his career. He scored seven goals during Argentina’s campaign and played a decisive role in the final victory over France.

Messi’s biggest achievements with Argentina

Three major titles: Messi led Argentina to the 2021 Copa América, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América.

Argentina’s record goalscorer: He scored 125 goals in 207 appearances for the national team.

Six World Cups: Messi became the first player to feature in six editions of the tournament.

World Cup records: He holds the records for 34 appearances, 23 wins and 12 assists.

Three finals: He started the 2014, 2022 and 2026 finals.

35 major-tournament goals: Messi scored 35 goals across the World Cup, Copa América and other major continental competitions.

11 international hat-tricks: He scored 11 hat-tricks for Argentina during his international career.

Messi’s biggest setbacks with Argentina

Red-card debut: Messi was sent off less than a minute after coming on against Hungary in 2005.

2014 final defeat: Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany after extra time.

2016 Copa América heartbreak: Argentina lost to Chile on penalties, with Messi missing his spot-kick before announcing his international retirement.

Penalty setback: He missed two penalties during the 2026 tournament, becoming the first player to do so at a single edition, excluding shootouts.

No perfect farewell: Messi started the 2026 final, but Argentina lost, denying him a fourth major international title.