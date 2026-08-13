Lionel Messi Returns For Inter Miami After Father’s Death

Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami on Wednesday after the death of his father, Jorge, but his latest appearance came as he continued to consider his future in football.

Naija News reports that Messi’s father, who had been his agent since the Argentina captain was 14, died in Rosario last week at the age of 68 following a long illness. The 39-year-old attended the private funeral in Argentina on Sunday before travelling back to the United States.

Messi had missed Miami’s 2-1 defeat by Monterrey in the Leagues Cup on Saturday but made himself available for the decisive group game against Leon. He came on at half-time in Miami’s 3-2 defeat, receiving a huge reception from the home supporters.

The result ended Inter Miami’s hopes of progressing from the opening phase of the competition for the first time since the Leagues Cup was expanded in 2023. That was also the year Messi joined the club and inspired them to the trophy.

Before returning to Miami, Messi revealed in an emotional social media post that he was uncertain about how much longer he would continue playing. He said he was “really not sure if I’ll carry on doing it for much longer”.

Jorge had remained a major figure throughout Messi’s career, watching his son become one of football’s greatest players and celebrating alongside him when Argentina won the 2022 World Cup.

Messi also revealed that his father had encouraged him “to play in one last World Cup” despite his worsening health. Argentina reached this summer’s final but lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright said Messi’s decision to return had surprised his teammates.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Bright said. “It shows how much he cares. When I saw he was here, all I was thinking about was giving my 150% for him.

“It’s a tough situation. We try to stay close to him and support him as much as we can, but it’s a lot.”

Leon’s manager, Javier Gandolfi, also praised Messi’s character, describing him as a player who remains different from everyone else despite the difficult circumstances.

He said Messi “is a human being who is different to the rest”.

He added: “Today he demonstrated once more what he’s made of.”